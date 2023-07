Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 24 July 2023

After 100 days of fighting in Sudan, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday that at least 435 children have been killed and more than 2,000 injured.

