Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

Award-winning Somali-Canadian artist K’naan Warsame, creator of the chart-topping unofficial World Cup anthem Wavin’ Flag, released Refugee in late June, saying he wants to flip the word’s meaning “and make it something that people will wear proudly”.

