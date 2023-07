Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023

The mayor of a city in southern Ukraine has described its inhabitants as “heroes” and has pledged the city will emerge from the full-scale invasion of his country as a model for other urban areas devastated by the war, even as residents cope with an overnight attack on Thursday.

