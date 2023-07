Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The United Kingdom parliament has passed a bill inconsistent with the country’s obligations under international human rights and refugee law that could have profound consequences for people seeking international protection, warned the UN rights chief and the head of refugee agency UNHCR on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138812