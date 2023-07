Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday launched an emergency seed distribution campaign in Sudan, ensuring farmers and their families have the necessary resources to meet food production needs amid the on-going conflict between rival military forces.

