Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Thursday that he is investigating fresh allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region, including the recent killings of 87 members of the ethnic Masalit community, reportedly carried out by the Rapid Security Forces and its militia.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138692