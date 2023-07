Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

During the first half of the year, 289 boys and girls died while crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe, or double the number compared to the same period in 2022, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138707