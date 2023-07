Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

Scorching temperatures are engulfing large parts of the Northern hemisphere, while devastating floods triggered by relentless rainfall have disrupted lives and livelihoods, underscoring the urgent need for more climate action, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138712