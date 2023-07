Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

More than 120 million girls are out of school and the world must do more to ensure they can get an education, Nobel laureate and UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai said in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday, her 26th birthday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138617