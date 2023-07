Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

The pointe shoes were a testament to unfulfilled hopes. They belonged to a young ballet dancer from Bosnia and Herzegovina whose life was forever changed by the brutal conflict that broke out in the heart of Europe at the end of the 20th century and were on display at the UN Headquarters in New York to educate visitors about the horrors of war and genocide.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138552