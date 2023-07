Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023

The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned an attack on a UN peacekeeping patrol in the northeast Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday which left one Rwandan ‘blue helmet’ dead.

