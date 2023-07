Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

Transfer of crude oil from the dilapidated tanker Safer stranded off the coast of Yemen, is expected to start early next week, a senior United Nations humanitarian official told the Security Council on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138517