Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 7

The Myanmar regime’s brutal violence against civilians and its denial of life-saving humanitarian aid reflect “utter contempt for humanity”, UN rights chief Volker Türk told the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138402