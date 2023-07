Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

Senior UN officials and donor partners on Sunday visited the Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where they witnessed the “shocking” damage sustained during the Israeli incursion this past week.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138487