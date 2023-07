Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023

The development of artificial intelligence, or AI, “for the good of all” requires guardrails grounded in human rights, transparency, and accountability, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday.

