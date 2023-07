Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

Women and girls are primarily responsible for water collection in seven out of 10 households that lack supply, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a new report published on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138407