Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

Iran faced calls on Wednesday from top UN-appointed rights investigators to halt the executions of people sentenced to death in connection with anti-Government demonstrations that have continued since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini last September.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138377