Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023

Over one million people in drought-stricken southern Madagascar are benefitting from a range of complementary UN development initiatives which are being coordinated in order to have a greater impact as the UN Resident Coordinator in Madagascar Issa Sanogo explains.

