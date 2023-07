Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

In Port-au-Prince on Saturday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed solidarity with the Haitian people “facing a terrible and mutually reinforcing cycle of… crises”, and urged deployment of an international force to assist the National Police in combating gang violence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138287