Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

Climate, armed conflict, high food prices and post-COVID-19 economic fall-out have caused record food insecurity in the Horn of Africa, with an estimated 60 million urgently in need of help, UN humanitarian agencies warned on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1138087