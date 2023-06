Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 7

The Secretary-General condemned on Wednesday Israel’s recent advancement of plans for over 5,500 housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank. He also denounced the retroactive regularization of three outposts adjacent to the settlement of Eli.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1138177