Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

Millions are facing hunger and children’s lives are on the line in northeastern Nigeria amid a protracted conflict and intensifying climate change. In the face of this, the UN’s humanitarian response in the region is underfunded, humanitarians told journalists in Geneva on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1138172