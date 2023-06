Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

Violations of international law regarding children and armed conflict continued to have a “devastating impact”, the UN’s top official on the issue said on Tuesday, with a 112 per cent rise in the number of attacks on schools and hospitals.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1138137