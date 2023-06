Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 24 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 7

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv had just survived another missile attack in the spring of 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion, when historian, architect, and documentary filmmaker Maxim Rosenfeld stood in the penthouse of a ruined office building, presenting his concept for a new urban landscape after a UN-supported team of international and local architects adopted his vision.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1138062