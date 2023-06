Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

International cooperation is making waves in combatting piracy in West Africa, but addressing its root causes and ensuring sustainable funding must fully eliminate threat, which is spreading to other regions, a top UN official told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137997