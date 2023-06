Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 8

The cross-border impact of the crisis in Sudan is unfurling along multiple fronts, and action is urgently needed to ease rising tensions that has already resulted in deadly clashes, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for South Sudan told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137952