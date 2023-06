Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

Call a friend with a connection, get a passport in 24 hours, and hand over some cash. That is what it takes to flee the fragile Sahel region of Africa, where smuggling networks exploit the desperation of people, leading in some cases to such deadly disasters as the recent shipwreck off the coast of Greece.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137817