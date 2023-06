Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 7

From institutionalized racism to genocide, the roots are the same, according to people on the frontlines of change who shared their stories with UN News ahead of the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, observed on Sunday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137822