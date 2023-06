Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

Women’s land rights are in the spotlight ahead of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, observed on 17 June, at events around the world, from Kenya to Viet Nam, including a high-level event at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137777