Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023

In the face of rising hatred worldwide, both on and offline, faith leaders are vital allies in the quest for global peace, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a briefing to the Security Council on Wednesday.

