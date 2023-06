Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

The UN rights office (OHCHR) sounded the alarm on Friday over the detention in Yemen’s capital Sana’a of followers of the minority Baha’i faith - and a subsequent sermon by a leading cleric targeting them and other religious groups.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137517