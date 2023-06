Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

From settling the conflict in Sudan to realizing a two-State solution in Israel and Palestine, cooperation with the League of Arab States is key to stabilizing the region, Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told the Security Council on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137477