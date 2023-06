Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023

The magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, is becoming clearer as UN humanitarians redoubled efforts to reach affected civilians with aid on Wednesday.

