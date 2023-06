Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

Reforming the global financial system, moving beyond Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a measure of economic progress, and addressing technology challenges are crucial to achieving a more just and equitable future for all, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137352