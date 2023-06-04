The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Baristas behind bars: From serving time to serving lattes

Baristas behind bars: From serving time to serving lattes Perfectly foamed milk. A delicate butterfly enswirled atop. A bittersweet tang on the palate. A perfect cappuccino? It is beyond that. This particular cup was masterfully frothed and served by Denny, an inmate in Tangerang, a prison to the west of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, who joined a UN-supported training programme aimed at helping prisoners to re-integrate into society after serving time.

