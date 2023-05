Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Action on the ground must match diplomacy’s steadily advancing gains towards ending the 12-year-old war in Syria, where violence is once again, killing a growing numbers of civilians, the top UN official in the country said on Tuesday.

