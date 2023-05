Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

Racism is a global problem, and every country must take a stance against it, General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi said on Monday, addressing the latest meeting of a UN platform to improve the safety and quality of life of people of African descent worldwide.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1137162