Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

The world is failing to live up to its commitment to protect civilians during wartime, Secretary-General António Guterres told the UN Security Council on Tuesday, urging greater respect for international humanitarian law.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136952