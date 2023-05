Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

More than six million boys and girls in Türkiye and Syria are still struggling to cope 100 days after the deadly earthquakes that hit both countries, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136767