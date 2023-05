Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 3

The UN Children’s Fund is calling for an urgent increase in funding to help tackle an escalating number of cases of sexual violence against children and women in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu province, where armed groups proliferate amidst heavy fighting in recent months.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136777