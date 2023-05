Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 11:20 Hits: 0

Global temperatures are likely to surge to record levels in the next five years, fuelled by heat-trapping greenhouse gases and a naturally occurring El NiƱo weather pattern, according to a new update issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136732