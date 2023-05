Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

Cyclone Mocha was one of the strongest cyclones to ever hit Myanmar, the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) in the country reported on Monday, leaving a “trail of devastation” as it moved overland from the Bay of Bengal, particularly in the city of Sittwe, capital of Rakhine State.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136677