Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

The UN chief expressed his “deep solidarity” with Jamaica and all other Small Island Developing States on Monday, outlining what he termed the “moral, power and practical problems” that are preventing the current dysfunctional international financial system from supporting fair and sustainable development.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136682