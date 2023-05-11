The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sudan violations in spotlight at UN Human Rights Council

Sudan violations in spotlight at UN Human Rights Council Sudan’s descent into violent conflict and humanitarian catastrophe came under the scrutiny of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, as Member States called an emergency session of the body in Geneva. Member States adopted a resolution including a request for detailed monitoring and reporting of all alleged rights abuses, to be carried out by the designated expert for the country, including the current upsurge in violence. 

