Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 May 2023

Raising concerns on Friday about fresh restrictions on migrants and refugees following the United States’ lifting of a COVID-19 pandemic-era measure known as Title 42, UN agencies called for great multilateral action to regularize movement across the continent.

