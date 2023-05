Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023

“Brutal and undignified” forms of punishment in Afghanistan and the use of capital punishment coupled with a lack of fair trial guarantees, violate international law and must stop immediately, a group of UN-appointed independent human rights experts said on Thursday.

