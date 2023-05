Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

The Russian government must provide the jailed opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, with urgent and comprehensive medical care in light of his gravely deteriorating health, the UN-appointed independent expert on torture cases said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136537