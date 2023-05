Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 3

Haiti needs “urgent” support from the international community to stop the suffering of people at the hands of violent gangs who have been shooting people at random and burning them alive, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136502