Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 10:12 Hits: 2

Global progress in reducing the premature deaths of pregnant women, mothers and babies, has flatlined for eight years due to decreasing investments in maternal and newborn health, according to a new UN World Health Organization (WHO) report, published on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136457