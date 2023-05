Articles

There must be accountability from the Israeli Government following the death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan, two independent UN human rights experts said on Wednesday, referring to the mass arbitrary detention of Palestinians as “cruel” and “inhumane.”

